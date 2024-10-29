Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Oct 2024 4:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Oct 2024 4:05 AM GMT

    ഇഞ്ചപ്പാറയിൽ വനംവകുപ്പിന്റെ കൂട്ടിൽ പുലി കുടുങ്ങി

    ഇഞ്ചപ്പാറയിൽ വനംവകുപ്പിന്റെ കൂട്ടിൽ പുലി കുടുങ്ങി
    കോന്നി: കോന്നി കൂടൽ ഇഞ്ചപ്പാറയിൽ വനംവകുപ്പിൻ്റെ കൂട്ടിൽ പുലി കുടുങ്ങി. ഇഞ്ചപ്പാറ രാക്ഷസൻ പാറയ്ക്ക് സമീപമാണ് നാലുമാസം മുൻപ് സ്ഥാപിച്ച പുലി കൂട്ടിൽ പുലി പെട്ടത്. പാടം ഫോറസ്റ്റ് സ്റ്റേഷന്റെ പരിധിയിലാണ് സംഭവം.



    TAGS:LeopardKonni forestInchpara
    News Summary - A Leopard got stuck in a forest department cage in Inchpara
