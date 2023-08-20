Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Aug 2023 1:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Aug 2023 1:52 AM GMT

    ചേ​ർ​ത്ത​ല​യി​ൽ വ​സ്ത്ര​വ്യാ​പാ​ര ശാ​ല​യി​ൽ വ​ൻ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ: ചേ​ർ​ത്ത​ല​യി​ൽ വ​സ്ത്ര​വ്യാ​പാ​ര ശാ​ല​യി​ൽ വ​ൻ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. ന​ട​ക്കാ​വ് റോ​ഡി​ലെ വ്യാ​പാ​ര​സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ മൂ​ന്ന​ര​യോ​ടെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന​യെ​ത്തി തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:fire.Cherthala
    News Summary - A huge fire broke out in a garment shop in Cherthala.
