Posted Ondate_range 20 Aug 2023 1:52 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 20 Aug 2023 1:52 AM GMT
ചേർത്തലയിൽ വസ്ത്രവ്യാപാര ശാലയിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തംtext_fields
News Summary - A huge fire broke out in a garment shop in Cherthala.
ആലപ്പുഴ: ചേർത്തലയിൽ വസ്ത്രവ്യാപാര ശാലയിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം. നടക്കാവ് റോഡിലെ വ്യാപാരസ്ഥാപനത്തിലാണ് തീപിടിത്തമുണ്ടായത്. പുലർച്ചെ മൂന്നരയോടെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. അഗ്നിശമന സേനയെത്തി തീയണച്ചു.
