Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Nov 2025 10:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Nov 2025 11:02 AM IST

    ഇടുക്കിയിൽ സ്കൂൾ ബസ്സിടിച്ച് പ്ലേ സ്കുൾ വിദ്യാർഥിയായ നാല് വയസുകാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    ഇടുക്കിയിൽ സ്കൂൾ ബസ്സിടിച്ച് പ്ലേ സ്കുൾ വിദ്യാർഥിയായ നാല് വയസുകാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം
    ചെറുതോണി: ഇടുക്കിയിൽ സ്കൂൾ ബസ് കയറി പ്ലേ സ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാർഥിയായ നാലുവയസുകാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. ഗിരിജ്യോതി പബ്ലിക് സ്കൂളിലെ ഹെയ്സൽ ബെൻ ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ സ്കൂളിൽ വെച്ചാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. ഇനായ ഫൈസൽ എന്ന കുട്ടിക്ക് അപകടത്തിൽ ഗുരതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റു.

    സ്കൂൾ ബസിൽ നിന്നിറങ്ങി ക്ലാസിലേക്ക് പോകാനായി ബസിന പിന്നിലൂടെ നടക്കുകയായിരുന്ന ഹെയ്സൽ ബെന്നി​നെ സ്കൂളിലേക്ക് എത്തിയ മറ്റൊരു ബസ് ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ബസ് കുട്ടിയുടെ ശരീരത്തിലൂടെ കയറിയിറങ്ങി. ഉടൻ തന്നെ ഹെയ്സലിനെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. ഇനായ ഫൈസലിന്റെ കാലിനാണ് പരിക്കേറ്റത്.

    TAGS:Bus Accidentplay schoolKerala News
    News Summary - A four-year-old play school student died tragically after being hit by a school bus in Idukki.
