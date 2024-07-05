Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 5 July 2024 2:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 July 2024 2:06 AM GMT

    കോഴിക്കോട് മാനാഞ്ചിറയിലെ കടയിൽ തീപിടിത്തം; ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    കോഴിക്കോട് മാനാഞ്ചിറയിലെ കടയിൽ തീപിടിത്തം; ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്ക്
    കോഴിക്കോട് മാനാഞ്ചിറ അഹമ്മദീയ പള്ളിക്ക് സമീപത്തെ കടയിൽ തീപിടിത്തം (ചിത്രം: ബിമൽ തമ്പി)

    കോഴിക്കോട്: കോഴിക്കോട് മാനാഞ്ചിറ അഹമ്മദീയ പള്ളിക്ക് സമീപത്തെ കടയിൽ തീപിടിത്തം. ഏഴു മണിയോടെയാണ് തീപിടിത്തമുണ്ടായത്. തീപിടിത്തത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ ഒരാളെ കോഴിക്കോട് മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. അഗ്നിശമനസേന തീ അണക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമത്തിലാണ്.

    TAGS:firekozhikodeMananchira Ahmadiyya Masjid
    News Summary - A fire broke out in a shop near the Mananchira Ahmadiyya Masjid in Kozhikode
