Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightനിലമ്പൂർ–ഷൊർണൂർ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 28 May 2024 5:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 May 2024 5:38 AM GMT

    നിലമ്പൂർ–ഷൊർണൂർ പാസഞ്ചറിൽ വനിത ഡോക്‌ടർക്ക് പാമ്പ് കടിയേറ്റു

    nilambur-shoranur express
    ഷൊർണൂർ: നിലമ്പൂർ–ഷൊർണൂർ പാസഞ്ചറിൽ യാത്രക്കിടെ യുവ വനിത ഡോക്ടർക്ക് പാമ്പ് കടിയേറ്റു. ഷൊർണൂർ വിഷ്ണു ആയുർവേദ ആശുപത്രിയിലെ ഡോക്ടറും നിലമ്പൂർ പൂക്കോട്ടുപാടം സ്വദേശിയുമായ ഗായത്രിക്ക് (25) ആണ് പാമ്പ് കടിയേറ്റത്.

    ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ ഏഴിന് നിലമ്പൂരിൽ നിന്ന് ഷൊർണൂരിലേക്ക് പോയ ട്രെയിൻ വല്ലപ്പുഴ എത്തുന്നതിന് മുമ്പാണ് സംഭവം. ഡോക്ടറെ പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    ട്രെയിനിൽ നിന്ന് പാമ്പിനെ പിടികൂടാനായി ആർ.ആർ.ടി സംഘം പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണ സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ കാത്തുനിൽക്കുകയാണ്.

    TAGS:indian railwaysnakeNilambur-Shoranur passenger
    News Summary - A female doctor was bitten by a snake on the Nilambur-Shoranur passenger
