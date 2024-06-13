Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2024 5:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2024 5:51 AM GMT

    മദ്യലഹരിയിൽ ഓടിച്ച കാറിടിച്ച് സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികരായ അച്ഛനും മകനും മരിച്ചു; കാർ ഡ്രൈവർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    മദ്യലഹരിയിൽ ഓടിച്ച കാറിടിച്ച് സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികരായ അച്ഛനും മകനും മരിച്ചു; കാർ ഡ്രൈവർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    കൊച്ചി: മദ്യലഹരിയിൽ ഓടിച്ച കാർ സ്കൂട്ടറിലിടിച്ച് രണ്ടുപേർ മരിച്ചു. സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികരായ ഇളംകുളം സ്വദേശി ഡെന്നി റാഫേൽ (46), മകൻ ഡെന്നിസൺ ഡെന്നിയും (11) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ബുധനാഴ്ച രാത്രി 11.30-ഓടെ എറണാകുളം വൈറ്റില പൊന്നുരുന്നി റെയിൽവേ മേൽപാലത്തിലാണ് അപകടം.

    മദ്യലഹരിയിൽ അമിത വേ​ഗതയിൽ ഓടിച്ച സ്കോർപ്പിയോ ഇരുവരും സഞ്ചരിച്ച സ്കൂട്ടറിന്റെ പിന്നിൽ ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഡ്രൈവർ സുജിത്തിനെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഇയാൾക്കെതിരെ മനഃപൂർവമല്ലാത്ത നരഹത്യക്ക് കേസെടുത്തു. അപകടത്തിൽ സ്കൂട്ടർ പൂർണമായും തകർന്നു.


    TAGS:Car accidentArrest
    News Summary - A father and son who were on a scooter were killed after being hit by a drunken car; Car driver arrested
