മദ്യലഹരിയിൽ ഓടിച്ച കാറിടിച്ച് സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികരായ അച്ഛനും മകനും മരിച്ചു; കാർ ഡ്രൈവർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 13 Jun 2024 5:51 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Jun 2024 5:51 AM GMT
മദ്യലഹരിയിൽ ഓടിച്ച കാറിടിച്ച് സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികരായ അച്ഛനും മകനും മരിച്ചു; കാർ ഡ്രൈവർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - A father and son who were on a scooter were killed after being hit by a drunken car; Car driver arrested
കൊച്ചി: മദ്യലഹരിയിൽ ഓടിച്ച കാർ സ്കൂട്ടറിലിടിച്ച് രണ്ടുപേർ മരിച്ചു. സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികരായ ഇളംകുളം സ്വദേശി ഡെന്നി റാഫേൽ (46), മകൻ ഡെന്നിസൺ ഡെന്നിയും (11) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ബുധനാഴ്ച രാത്രി 11.30-ഓടെ എറണാകുളം വൈറ്റില പൊന്നുരുന്നി റെയിൽവേ മേൽപാലത്തിലാണ് അപകടം.
മദ്യലഹരിയിൽ അമിത വേഗതയിൽ ഓടിച്ച സ്കോർപ്പിയോ ഇരുവരും സഞ്ചരിച്ച സ്കൂട്ടറിന്റെ പിന്നിൽ ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഡ്രൈവർ സുജിത്തിനെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഇയാൾക്കെതിരെ മനഃപൂർവമല്ലാത്ത നരഹത്യക്ക് കേസെടുത്തു. അപകടത്തിൽ സ്കൂട്ടർ പൂർണമായും തകർന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story