ഭാരതപ്പുഴയിൽ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയ നാലംഗ കുടുംബം ഒഴുക്കിൽ പെട്ടു, ഒരാളെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 Jan 2025 6:37 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Jan 2025 7:23 PM IST
ഭാരതപ്പുഴയിൽ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയ നാലംഗ കുടുംബം ഒഴുക്കിൽ പെട്ടു, ഒരാളെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - A family of four who went for a bath in the Bharathapuzha River got swept away, one person was rescued
ഷൊർണൂർ: ഭാരതപ്പുഴയിൽ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയ നാലംഗ കുടുംബം ഒഴുക്കിൽപെട്ടു. ഒരാളെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. മറ്റുള്ളവർക്കായി തിരച്ചിൽ തുടരുകയാണ്.
ചെറുതുരുത്തി പൈങ്കുളം ശ്മശാനം കടവിലാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. ഭർത്താവും ഭാര്യയും രണ്ടുമക്കളുമാണ് ഒഴുക്കിൽപ്പെട്ടത്. ഭാര്യയെ നാട്ടുകാർ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി കരയിലെത്തിച്ചു.
ചെറുതുരുത്തി സ്വദേശികളായ കബീർ, മക്കളായ സിറ, ഹയ എന്നിവരെയാണ് കാണാതായത്. ഇവർക്കായുള്ള തിരച്ചിൽ തുടരുകയാണ്. രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിയ കബീറിന്റെ ഭാര്യ രഹാനെയെ സമീപത്തുള്ള ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story