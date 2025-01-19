Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 19 Jan 2025 5:14 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Jan 2025 5:14 PM IST
ശബരിമല ദർശനത്തിന് പോയ ഭക്തൻ മലകയറ്റത്തിന് ഇടയിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണു മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - A devotee who went to visit Sabarimala collapsed and died while climbing the mountain
ആലപ്പുഴ: ശബരിമല ദർശനത്തിന് പോയ ഭക്തൻ മലകയറ്റത്തിന് ഇടയിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണു മരിച്ചു. ആലപ്പുഴ എടത്വാ തലവടി സ്വദേശി മാണത്താറ പുല്ലാത്തറ ഉത്രാടം വീട്ടിൽ ബൈജു (52) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ശനിയാഴ്ചയാണ് ശബരിമല ദർശനത്തിന് പുറപ്പെട്ടത്.
മല കയറുമ്പോൾ നീലിമല വെച്ച് ദേഹാസ്വാസ്ഥ്യം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ചികിത്സ ലഭ്യമാക്കിയെങ്കിലും മരണം സംഭവിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട്. ഭാര്യ : ശ്രീജ, മക്കൾ: ദേവിക, മാളവിക.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story