നടന്മാർക്കെതിരെ പീഡന പരാതിയിൽ നടിയുടെ രഹസ്യമൊഴി രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 31 Aug 2024 6:05 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 31 Aug 2024 6:05 PM GMT
നടന്മാർക്കെതിരെ പീഡന പരാതിയിൽ നടിയുടെ രഹസ്യമൊഴി രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - A confidential statement of the actress was recorded in the harassment complaint against the actors
ആലുവ: നടന്മാർക്കെതിരെ പീഡന പരാതി ഉന്നയിച്ച നടിയുടെ രഹസ്യമൊഴി രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. ആലുവ ജുഡീഷ്യൽ ഒന്നാം ക്ലാസ് മജിസ്ട്രേറ്റ് കോടതി രണ്ടിൽ എത്തിച്ചാണ് മൊഴിയെടുത്തത്.
നടൻ ഇടവേള ബാബു, അഡ്വ. ചന്ദ്രശേഖരൻ എന്നിവർക്കെതിരെ രഹസ്യമൊഴി നൽകി. മജിസ്ട്രേറ്റ് അഞ്ജു ക്ലീറ്റസിന് മുമ്പാകെയാണ് രഹസ്യമൊഴി നൽകിയത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story