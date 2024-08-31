Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Aug 2024 6:05 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Aug 2024 6:05 PM GMT

    നടന്മാർക്കെതിരെ പീഡന പരാതിയിൽ നടിയുടെ രഹസ്യമൊഴി രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    ആലുവ: നടന്മാർക്കെതിരെ പീഡന പരാതി ഉന്നയിച്ച നടിയുടെ രഹസ്യമൊഴി രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. ആലുവ ജുഡീഷ്യൽ ഒന്നാം ക്ലാസ് മജിസ്ട്രേറ്റ് കോടതി രണ്ടിൽ എത്തിച്ചാണ് മൊഴിയെടുത്തത്.

    നടൻ ഇടവേള ബാബു, അഡ്വ. ചന്ദ്രശേഖരൻ എന്നിവർക്കെതിരെ രഹസ്യമൊഴി നൽകി. മജിസ്ട്രേറ്റ് അഞ്​ജു ക്ലീറ്റസിന് മുമ്പാകെയാണ് രഹസ്യമൊഴി നൽകിയത്.

    TAGS:Edavela BabuHema Committee Reportconfidential statement
    News Summary - A confidential statement of the actress was recorded in the harassment complaint against the actors
