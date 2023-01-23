Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    date_range 23 Jan 2023 8:02 AM GMT
    date_range 2023-01-23T13:33:15+05:30

    കോളജ് വിദ്യാർഥി കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ നിന്ന് വീണ നിലയിൽ

    college girl fell
    Representational Image

    കൽപ്പറ്റ: വയനാട്ടിൽ കോളജ് വിദ്യാർഥി കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ നിന്ന് വീണ നിലയിൽ. വയനാട് ഡബ്ല്യു.എം.ഒ കോളജിലാണ് സംഭവം. മൂന്നാം വർഷ ബിരുദ വിദ്യാർഥി സുൽത്താനയാണ് വീണത്. പരിക്കേറ്റ വിദ്യാർഥിയെ കോഴിക്കോട് മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    News Summary - A college student fell from a building in wayanad
