23 Jan 2023 8:02 AM GMT
2023-01-23T13:33:15+05:30
കോളജ് വിദ്യാർഥി കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ നിന്ന് വീണ നിലയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - A college student fell from a building in wayanad
കൽപ്പറ്റ: വയനാട്ടിൽ കോളജ് വിദ്യാർഥി കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ നിന്ന് വീണ നിലയിൽ. വയനാട് ഡബ്ല്യു.എം.ഒ കോളജിലാണ് സംഭവം. മൂന്നാം വർഷ ബിരുദ വിദ്യാർഥി സുൽത്താനയാണ് വീണത്. പരിക്കേറ്റ വിദ്യാർഥിയെ കോഴിക്കോട് മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
