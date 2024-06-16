Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    16 Jun 2024 2:54 AM GMT
    16 Jun 2024 2:54 AM GMT

    ചാവക്കാട് ബൈക്കും ഓട്ടോയും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് 14കാരൻ മരിച്ചു

    ചാവക്കാട് ബൈക്കും ഓട്ടോയും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് 14കാരൻ മരിച്ചു
    ചാവക്കാട്: തൃശൂർ ചാവക്കാട് ബൈക്കും ഓട്ടോയും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് 14കാരൻ മരിച്ചു. ബൈക്ക് യാത്രികനായ കുരഞ്ഞിയൂർ സ്വദേശി നാസിമാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ശനിയാഴ്ച രാത്രി മണത്തല അയിനിപ്പുള്ളിയിലാണ് അപകടം ഉണ്ടായത്. അപകടത്തിൽ, കൂടെയുണ്ടായിരുന്ന ഷഹീൻ ഷാ , ഫഹദ് എന്നിവർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു.

    TAGS:Accident deathbike accident
    News Summary - A 14-year-old man died in a collision between a bike and an auto in Chavakkad
