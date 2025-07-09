Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഓപറേഷന്‍ ഡി ഹണ്ടിൽ 96...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 9 July 2025 5:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 July 2025 5:15 PM IST

    ഓപറേഷന്‍ ഡി ഹണ്ടിൽ 96 പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ; പിടിച്ചെടുത്തത് 41 ഗ്രാം എം.ഡി.എം.എയും 62 കഞ്ചാവ് ബീഡിയും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Operation D Hunt
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ഓപറേഷന്‍ ഡി ഹണ്ടിന്‍റെ ഭാഗമായി സംസ്ഥാന വ്യാപകമായി നടത്തിയ സ്പെഷല്‍ ഡ്രൈവില്‍ 96 പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ. 41 ഗ്രാം എം.ഡി.എം.എയും 17.08 കിലോ കഞ്ചാവും 62 കഞ്ചാവ് ബീഡിയും പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു.

    നിരോധിത മയക്കുമരുന്ന് കൈവശംവെച്ചതിന് 92 കേസ് രജിസ്റ്റര്‍ ചെയ്തു. മയക്കുമരുന്ന് വില്‍പക്കുന്നതായി സംശയിക്കുന്ന 1842 പേരെ പരിശോധനക്ക് വിധേയമാക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:MDMAcannabisArrestOperation D Hunt
    News Summary - 96 people arrested in Operation D Hunt
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X