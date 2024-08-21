Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
21 Aug 2024 10:21 AM GMT
21 Aug 2024 11:15 AM GMT
News Summary - 957 additional posts in government schools and 1368 in aided schools will be sanctioned.
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ സർക്കാർ, എയ്ഡഡ് സ്കൂളൂകളിൽ 2023-2024 അധ്യയന വർഷത്തിൽ നടത്തിയ തസ്തികനിർണയ പ്രകാരം, സർക്കാർ മേഖലയിലെ 513 സ്കൂളുകളിലായി 957 അധിക തസ്തികകളും, 699 എയ്ഡഡ് സ്കൂളുകളിലായി 1368 അധിക തസ്തികകളും അനുവദിക്കാൻ മന്ത്രിസഭ യോഗം തീരുമാനിച്ചു.
ആകെ 1212 സ്കൂളുകളിൽ നിന്നും 2325 അധ്യാപക, അനധ്യാപക അധികതസ്തികകളാണ് അനുവദിക്കുക. പ്രതിമാസം 8,47,74,200 രൂപയുടെ സാമ്പത്തിക ബാധ്യത ഉണ്ടാകും. 2023 ഓക്ടോബര് ഒന്ന് മുതലാണ് പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽ വരുക.
