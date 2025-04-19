Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    date_range 19 April 2025 10:19 AM IST
    date_range 19 April 2025 10:19 AM IST

    താമരശ്ശേരിയിൽ ഒമ്പതുവയസുകാരൻ പുഴയിൽ മുങ്ങിമരിച്ചു

    കോഴിക്കോട്: താമരശ്ശേരി വെളിമണ്ണയിൽ പുഴയിൽ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയ കുട്ടി മുങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ. അണ്ടിക്കോട് ഓർകോട്ടുകുനിയിൽ ഷാഫിയുടെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് ഫസീഹ് (9) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. വെളിമണ്ണ യു.പി സ്കൂൾ നാലാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ്.

    കൂട്ടുകാരോടൊപ്പമുള്ള കളി കഴിഞ്ഞ് ഇന്നലെ വൈകീട്ട് ഏഴ് മണി കഴിഞ്ഞിട്ടും കുട്ടി വീട്ടിലെത്തിയില്ല. തുടർന്ന് വീട്ടുകാർ നടത്തിയ തിരച്ചിലിനൊടുവിലാണ് വെളിമണ്ണ കടവിൽ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. പുഴയിൽ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയതാണെന്നാണ് കരുതുന്നത്. മാതാവ്: ഫൈറൂസ.

    News Summary - 9 year old boy drowned to death in thamarassery
