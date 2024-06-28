Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jun 2024 3:30 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jun 2024 4:43 PM GMT

    പോക്​സോ കേസിൽ 56കാരന്​ 24 വർഷം കഠിനതടവ്​

    soman rape case
    അടൂർ: 14കാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച കേസിൽ 56കാരന്​ ഇരുപത്തിനാലര വർഷം കഠിനതടവും ലക്ഷം രൂപ പിഴയും ശിക്ഷ. കടമ്പനാട് മണ്ണടി മുറിയിൽ കന്നിമല കഴുത്തുംമൂട്ടിൽ സോമനെയാണ്​ (56) അടൂർ അതിവേഗ പ്രത്യേക കോടതി ജഡ്ജി ടി. മഞ്ജിത്ത്​ ശിക്ഷിച്ചത്​.

    പിഴ അടച്ചില്ലെങ്കിൽ ആറു മാസം കൂടി അധിക കഠിനതടവ് അനുഭവിക്കണം. പ്രതി പിഴ അടക്കുന്ന പക്ഷം അതിജീവിതക്ക്​ നൽകണമെന്നും വിധിയിൽ പറയുന്നു. 2012 ഡിസംബർ 27നാണ്​ സംഭവം.

    TAGS:imprisonmentRapePOCSO case
    News Summary - 56 year old gets 24 years rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case
