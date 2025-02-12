Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    12 Feb 2025 6:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    12 Feb 2025 8:33 AM IST

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ കാ​ത്ത് 544 പേ​ർ

    • ഏ​റ്റ​വും കു​ടു​ത​ൽ പേ​ർ വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ കാ​ത്ത് കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് യു.​പി​യി​ൽ -95. കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ 19
    • അ​രു​ണാ​ച​ൽ, ഗോ​വ, മേ​ഘാ​ല​യ, മി​സോ​റം, നാ​ഗാ​ല​ൻ​ഡ്, ഒ​ഡി​ഷ, സി​ക്കിം എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ​ക്ക് വി​ധി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​രി​ല്ല.
    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ കാ​ത്ത് 544 പേ​ർ
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ കാ​ത്ത് വി​വി​ധ ജ​യി​ലു​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​വ​ർ 544. തൃ​ണ​മൂ​ൽ കോ​ൺ​​ഗ്ര​സ് എം.​പി അ​ധി​കാ​രി ദീ​പ​കി​ന്റെ ചോ​ദ്യ​ത്തി​ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ന​ൽ​കി​യ മ​റു​പ​ടി​യി​ലാ​ണി​ത്. 2023 വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ണി​ത്. 2024ലെ ​ക​ണ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​ക്ക​ലി​ല്ല; ദ​യാ​ഹ​ര​ജി ന​ൽ​കി​യ​വ​രു​ടെ ക​ണ​ക്കു​മി​ല്ല.




