108 ആംബുലൻസ്‌ പദ്ധതിക്ക്‌ 40 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 13 Nov 2024 11:27 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Nov 2024 11:27 AM GMT
108 ആംബുലൻസ് പദ്ധതിക്ക് 40 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - 40 crores have been allocated for the 108 ambulance project
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 108 ആംബുലൻസ് പദ്ധതിക്കായി 40 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചതായി മന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാൽ അറിയിച്ചു. സർക്കാരിന്റെ മുൻഗണനാ പദ്ധതി എന്നനിലയിൽ ചെലവ് നിയന്ത്രണ നിർദേശങ്ങളെല്ലാം ഒഴിവാക്കിയാണ് തുക അനുവദിച്ചത്. അപകടങ്ങൾ അടക്കം അത്യാഹിതങ്ങളിൽ രോഗികൾക്കും ആശുപത്രികൾക്കും താങ്ങാവുന്നതാണ് 108 ആംബുലൻസ് പദ്ധതി.
