Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 11:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 11:27 AM GMT

    108 ആംബുലൻസ്‌ പദ്ധതിക്ക്‌ 40 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചു

    108 ആംബുലൻസ്‌ പദ്ധതിക്ക്‌ 40 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 108 ആംബുലൻസ്‌ പദ്ധതിക്കായി 40 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചതായി മന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാൽ അറിയിച്ചു. സർക്കാരിന്റെ മുൻഗണനാ പദ്ധതി എന്നനിലയിൽ ചെലവ്‌ നിയന്ത്രണ നിർദേശങ്ങളെല്ലാം ഒഴിവാക്കിയാണ്‌ തുക അനുവദിച്ചത്‌. അപകടങ്ങൾ അടക്കം അത്യാഹിതങ്ങളിൽ രോഗികൾക്കും ആശുപത്രികൾക്കും താങ്ങാവുന്നതാണ്‌ 108 ആംബുലൻസ്‌ പദ്ധതി.

    TAGS:108 ambulance project40 crores
    News Summary - 40 crores have been allocated for the 108 ambulance project
