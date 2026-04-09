16.23 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്ങ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്

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Posted Ondate_range 9 April 2026 8:27 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 April 2026 9:51 AM IST
16.23 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്ങ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്text_fields
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News Summary - Assembly elections recorded 3.6 percent voting
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ ഇതുവരെ (09.50-am) 16.23 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്ങ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. തിരുവനന്തപുരം 16.25 ശതമാനം, കൊല്ലം 16.4 ശതമാനം, പത്തനംതിട്ട 16.54 ശതമാനം, ആലപ്പുഴ 16.85 ശതമാനം, കോട്ടയം 16.30 ശതമാനം, ഇടുക്കി 15.25 ശതമാനം, എറണാകുളം 17.80 ശതമാനം, തൃശൂർ 16.82 ശതമാനം, പാലക്കാട് 16.53 ശതമാനം, മലപ്പുറം 15.39 ശതമാനം, കോഴിക്കോട് 15.84 ശതമാനം, വയനാട് 16.44 ശതമാനം, കണ്ണൂർ 15.65 ശതമാനം, കാസർകോട് 15.8 ശതമനം എന്നിങ്ങനെയാണ് വിവിധ ജില്ലയിലെ പോളിങ് ശതമാനം.
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