Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    28 July 2024 11:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    28 July 2024 12:05 PM GMT

    30.50 ലക്ഷം ചെലവഴിച്ചു നിർമിച്ച പാർക്കും ഓപ്പൺ ജിംനേഷ്യവും നാടിനു സമർപ്പിച്ചു

    30.50 ലക്ഷം ചെലവഴിച്ചു നിർമിച്ച പാർക്കും ഓപ്പൺ ജിംനേഷ്യവും നാടിനു സമർപ്പിച്ചു
    കൊച്ചി: 2023-24 എം.എൽ.എ ഫണ്ടിൽ നിന്നും 30.50 ലക്ഷം രൂപ ചെലവഴിച്ചു നിർമാണം പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ കോന്തുരുത്തി റോഡിന്റെ തെക്കേ അറ്റത്തു പുഴയോരത്ത് പൊതുജനങ്ങൾക്ക് സായാഹ്നങ്ങൾ ചെലവഴിക്കാൻ ഉതകുന്ന തരത്തിലുള്ള പാർക്കും വ്യായാമത്തിനായ് ഓപ്പൺ ജിംനേഷ്യവും നാടിനു സമർപ്പിച്ചു.

    ടി.ജെ. വിനോദ് എം.എൽ.എയുടെ അധ്യക്ഷതയിൽ ഹൈബി ഈഡൻ എം.പി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. ചടങ്ങിൽ കൊച്ചി കോർപ്പറേഷൻ മേയർ അഡ്വ.എം.അനിൽകുമാർ മുഖ്യാഥിതിയായി. കോർപറേഷൻ അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് എഞ്ചിനീയർ എസ്. കലേഷ്, ഡിവിഷൻ കൗൺസിലർ ബെൻസി ബെന്നി, ഫാ. പോൾ ചിറ്റിനപ്പിള്ളി, ഷീബ സനോജ്, എൻ.വി. അഖിൽ തുടങ്ങിയവർ സംസാരിച്ചു.

    TAGS:open gymnasiumT.J. Vinod MLA
    News Summary - 30.50 lakhs was spent from T.J. Vinod MLA's fund and the open gymnasium was dedicated to the nation.
