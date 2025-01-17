Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
17 Jan 2025 5:42 PM IST
17 Jan 2025 5:44 PM IST
പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണയിൽ സ്വകാര്യ ബസുകൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് 30 പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്
News Summary - 30 injured in collision between private buses in Perinthalmanna
മലപ്പുറം: പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണ അമ്മിണിക്കാട്ട് സ്വകാര്യ ബസുകൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് 30തോളം പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്. 19 പേരെ ഇ.എം.എസ് ആശുപത്രിയിലും 10 പേരെ മൗലാന ആശുപത്രിയിലും പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. ആരുടെയും പരിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമല്ല.
വൈകിട്ട് നാലരയോടെയാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണക്ക് പോവുകയായിരുന്ന സ്വകാര്യ ബസിന് പിറകിൽ മറ്റൊരു ബസ് ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇടിയുടെ ആഘാതത്തിൽ ബസിന് നാശനഷ്ടം ഉണ്ടായി.
