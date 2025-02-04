Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    കയർ, ഖാദി തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് 24.83 കോടി രൂപ കൂടി

    കയർ, ഖാദി തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് 24.83 കോടി രൂപ കൂടി
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത തൊ​ഴി​ലു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​യി ആ​വി​ഷ്ക​രി​ച്ച സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക സ​ഹാ​യ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യാ​യ ഇ​ൻ​കം സ​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ്കീം ​പ്ര​കാ​രം ക​യ​ർ, ഖാ​ദി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി 24.83 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ കൂ​ടി അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ചു.

    കേ​ര​ള ഖാ​ദി ഗ്രാ​മ​വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന് 17.50 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യും ക​യ​ർ വി​ക​സ​ന ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റി​ന് 7.33 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യു​മാ​ണ് തൊ​ഴി​ൽ വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച​ത്. 90 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ൻ​കം സ​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ്കീ​മി​ൽ ഈ ​സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക വ​ർ​ഷം വ​ക​യി​രു​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

