23കാരി ഏഴാംമാസത്തിൽ വീട്ടിൽ പ്രസവിച്ചു; കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 6 Aug 2025 10:42 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Aug 2025 10:42 PM IST
23കാരി ഏഴാംമാസത്തിൽ വീട്ടിൽ പ്രസവിച്ചു; കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - 23 year old woman gives birth at home in seventh month; Baby dies
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വർക്കലയിൽ ഏഴാംമാസത്തിൽ വീട്ടിൽ പ്രസവിച്ച 23കാരിയുടെ കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു. പ്രസവത്തെ തുടർന്നായിരുന്നു കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചത്. പ്രസവത്തെ തുടർന്ന് അവശനിലയിലായ കുഞ്ഞിനെ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.
യുവതി ഗർഭകാലത്ത് ചികിത്സ തേടിയിരുന്നില്ലെന്നും റിപ്പോർട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇവരുടെ ഭർത്താവ് വിദേശത്താണ്. അതിനാൽ ഗർഭകാലത്ത് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പോകാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞില്ല എന്നാണ് യുവതി ഡോക്ടർമാരോട് പറഞ്ഞത്.
