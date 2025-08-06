Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    6 Aug 2025 10:42 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Aug 2025 10:42 PM IST

    23കാരി ഏഴാംമാസത്തിൽ വീട്ടിൽ പ്രസവിച്ചു; കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു

    23കാരി ഏഴാംമാസത്തിൽ വീട്ടിൽ പ്രസവിച്ചു; കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വർക്കലയിൽ ഏഴാംമാസത്തിൽ വീട്ടിൽ പ്രസവിച്ച 23കാരിയുടെ കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു. പ്രസവത്തെ തുടർന്നായിരുന്നു കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചത്. പ്രസവത്തെ തുടർന്ന് അവശനിലയിലായ കുഞ്ഞിനെ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തി​ച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.

    യുവതി ഗർഭകാലത്ത് ചികിത്സ തേടിയിരുന്നില്ലെന്നും റിപ്പോർട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇവരുടെ ഭർത്താവ് വിദേശത്താണ്. അതിനാൽ ഗർഭകാലത്ത് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പോകാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞില്ല എന്നാണ് യുവതി ഡോക്ടർമാരോട് പറഞ്ഞത്.

