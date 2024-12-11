Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    11 Dec 2024 4:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 4:14 AM GMT

    പെരിയാറിലേക്ക് ചാടിയ 23 കാരി മരിച്ചു; വിവാഹം കഴിഞ്ഞത് ഒരു വർഷം മുൻപ്

    greeshma
    ഗ്രീഷ്മ

    കൊച്ചി: ആലുവ മണപ്പുറത്തേക്കുള്ള നടപ്പാലത്തിൽ നിന്നു പെരിയാറിലേക്ക് ചാടിയ യുവതി മരിച്ചു. ആലുവ കുട്ടമശേരി കണിയാമ്പിള്ളിക്കുന്ന് അനീഷിന്റെ ഭാര്യ ​ഗ്രീഷ്മ (23) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രി ഏഴരയോടെയാണ് കൊട്ടാരക്കടവിൽ നിന്നു മണപ്പുറത്തേക്കുള്ള നടപ്പാലത്തിൽ നിന്നു ​​ഗ്രീഷ്മ പെരിയാറിലേക്ക് ചാടിയത്. പൊലീസും ഫയർഫോഴ്സും ചേർന്നു എട്ടേമുക്കാലോടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി.

    TAGS:Deathnewsnewlywed
    News Summary - 23 year old woman dies after jumping into Periyar
