Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    24 March 2024 6:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    24 March 2024 6:50 AM GMT

    പ്രകൃതി വിരുദ്ധ പീഡനക്കേസിൽ 22 വർഷം തടവും പിഴയും

    വി​നോ​ദ്
    വി​നോ​ദ്

    മൂ​വാ​റ്റു​പു​ഴ: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത ആ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ പ്ര​കൃ​തി വി​രു​ദ്ധ പീ​ഡ​ന​ത്തി​നി​ര​യാ​ക്കി​യ കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ക്ക് 22 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വ് ശി​ക്ഷ. ചേ​ർ​ത്ത​ല പ​ട്ട​ണ​ക്കാ​ട് ക​പ്പോ​ള പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ വി​നോ​ദി​നെ​യാ​ണ്​ (45) മൂ​വാ​റ്റു​പു​ഴ പോ​ക്സോ കോ​ട​തി ജ​ഡ്‌​ജി പി.​വി. അ​നീ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ 22 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വി​നും 1.15 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യ​ട​ക്കാ​നും ശി​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​ത്.

    2018ലാ​ണ്​ സം​ഭ​വം. എ​സ്.​ഐ അ​രു​ൺ ദേ​വ് സി​വി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ ടി.​ആ​ർ. ശോ​ഭ​ന എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ്​ കു​റ്റ​പ​ത്രം സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​നു​വേ​ണ്ടി പി.​ആ​ർ. ജ​മു​ന ഹാ​ജ​രാ​യി.

    News Summary - 22 years imprisonment and fine in the case of unnatural torture
