Madhyamam
    രാവിലെ ഓടാൻ പോയ 22കാരി...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 10:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 10:43 AM IST

    രാവിലെ ഓടാൻ പോയ 22കാരി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

    രാവിലെ ഓടാൻ പോയ 22കാരി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു
    തൃശൂർ: രാവിലെ ഓടാൻ പോയ യുവതി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. തളിക്കുളം സെന്‍ററിന് കിഴക്ക് കുരുട്ടി പറമ്പിൽ സുരേഷിന്‍റെ മകൾ ആദിത്യ (22) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    തളിക്കുളം മൈതാനത്താണ് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണത്. പൊലീസ് ടെസ്റ്റിന് തയാറെടുക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള പരിശീലനത്തിലായിരുന്നു യുവതി.

    മാതാവ്: കവിത. സഹോദരി: അപർണ.

    TAGS:ObitRunningObituary
    News Summary - 22-year-old woman collapsed and died while morning run
