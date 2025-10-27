രാവിലെ ഓടാൻ പോയ 22കാരി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 27 Oct 2025 10:43 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 Oct 2025 10:43 AM IST
രാവിലെ ഓടാൻ പോയ 22കാരി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - 22-year-old woman collapsed and died while morning run
Listen to this Article
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story