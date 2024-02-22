Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 22 Feb 2024 10:15 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 22 Feb 2024 10:15 AM GMT
സ്കൂൾ ഉച്ചഭക്ഷണ പദ്ധതിക്ക് 19.82 കോടി അനുവദിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - 19.82 crore sanctioned for school mid day scheme
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സ്കൂൾ ഉച്ചഭക്ഷണ പദ്ധതിക്ക് 19.82 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചു. ജനുവരിയിലെ പാചക ചെലവ് ഇനത്തിലാണ് തുക നൽകിയതെന്ന് ധനമന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാൽ അറിയിച്ചു.
പദ്ധതിക്ക് സംസ്ഥാന വിഹിതമായി ഈ വർഷം 122.57 കോടി രൂപ നൽകി. പോഷൺ അഭിയാൻ പദ്ധതിയിൽ ഈവർഷം സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന് 284 കോടി രൂപയാണ് കേന്ദ്ര വിഹിതമായി ലഭിക്കേണ്ടത്. ഇതുവരെ 178 കോടി മാത്രമാണ് അനുവദിച്ചത്. 106 കോടി രൂപ കുടിശ്ശികയാണെന്നും മന്ത്രി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story