Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightസ്‌കൂൾ ഉച്ചഭക്ഷണ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Feb 2024 10:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Feb 2024 10:15 AM GMT

    സ്‌കൂൾ ഉച്ചഭക്ഷണ പദ്ധതിക്ക്‌ 19.82 കോടി അനുവദിച്ചു

    സ്‌കൂൾ ഉച്ചഭക്ഷണ പദ്ധതിക്ക്‌ 19.82 കോടി അനുവദിച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സ്‌കൂൾ ഉച്ചഭക്ഷണ പദ്ധതിക്ക്‌ 19.82 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചു. ജനുവരിയിലെ പാചക ചെലവ്‌ ഇനത്തിലാണ്‌ തുക നൽകിയതെന്ന് ധനമന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാൽ അറിയിച്ചു.

    പദ്ധതിക്ക്‌ സംസ്ഥാന വിഹിതമായി ഈ വർഷം 122.57 കോടി രൂപ നൽകി. പോഷൺ അഭിയാൻ പദ്ധതിയിൽ ഈവർഷം സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന്‌ 284 കോടി രൂപയാണ്‌ കേന്ദ്ര വിഹിതമായി ലഭിക്കേണ്ടത്‌. ഇതുവരെ 178 കോടി മാത്രമാണ്‌ അനുവദിച്ചത്. 106 കോടി രൂപ കുടിശ്ശികയാണെന്നും മന്ത്രി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    school mid day meal
    News Summary - 19.82 crore sanctioned for school mid day scheme
