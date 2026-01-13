19കാരി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Jan 2026 2:16 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Jan 2026 2:16 PM IST
19കാരി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - 19-year-old dies of heart attack
പാനൂർ: ഓൺലൈൻ സർവിസ് സെന്ററിൽ എത്തിയ 19കാരി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണുമരിച്ചു. ചമ്പാട് അരയാക്കൂലിലെ നെല്ലിയുള്ളതിൽ തൈപ്പറമ്പത്ത് റഫീഖ് - ഷെമീന ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൾ ഫാത്തിമ റെന (19)യാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ഇന്നലെ രാവിലെ പൂക്കോത്തെ ഗ്ലോബൽ ടെക്ക് സെൻററിൽ എത്തിയതായിരുന്നു. ഇവിടെ വെച്ച് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ ഉടൻ പാനൂർ ന്യൂക്ലിയസ് ആശുപത്രിയിലും തലശേശരി ഇന്ദിരാഗാന്ധി ആശുപത്രിയിലും എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.
സന ഫാത്തിമ ഏക സഹോദരിയാണ്. മയ്യിത്ത് പാനൂർ ജുമാമസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കി.
