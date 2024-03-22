തദ്ദേശ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക്‌ 1851 കോടികൂടി അനുവദിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
തദ്ദേശ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് 1851 കോടികൂടി അനുവദിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - 1851 crores have been allocated to the local bodies
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: തദ്ദേശ സ്വയംഭരണ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളുടെ പദ്ധതി വിഹിതം അവസാന ഗഡുവും അനുവദിച്ചു. 1851 കോടി രൂപയാണ് അനുവദിച്ചത്. ഇതോടെ തദ്ദേശ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളുടെ ഈ വർഷത്തെ പദ്ധതി വിഹിതം പൂർണമായും കൈമാറി. ഗ്രാമ പഞ്ചായത്തുകൾക്ക് 971 കോടി രൂപയാണ് അവസാന ഗഡുവായി ലഭിച്ചത്.
ബ്ലോക്ക്, ജില്ലാ പഞ്ചായത്തുകൾക്ക് 239 കോടി രൂപ വീതവും. മുൻസിപ്പാലിറ്റികൾക്ക് 188 കോടിയും, കോർപറേഷനുകൾക്ക് 214 കോടിയുമാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ അനുവദിച്ചത്.
