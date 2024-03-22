Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 22 March 2024 9:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 March 2024 9:34 AM GMT

    തദ്ദേശ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക്‌ 1851 കോടികൂടി അനുവദിച്ചു

    തദ്ദേശ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക്‌ 1851 കോടികൂടി അനുവദിച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: തദ്ദേശ സ്വയംഭരണ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളുടെ പദ്ധതി വിഹിതം അവസാന ഗഡുവും അനുവദിച്ചു. 1851 കോടി രൂപയാണ്‌ അനുവദിച്ചത്‌. ഇതോടെ തദ്ദേശ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളുടെ ഈ വർഷത്തെ പദ്ധതി വിഹിതം പൂർണമായും കൈമാറി. ഗ്രാമ പഞ്ചായത്തുകൾക്ക്‌ 971 കോടി രൂപയാണ്‌ അവസാന ഗഡുവായി ലഭിച്ചത്‌.

    ബ്ലോക്ക്‌, ജില്ലാ പഞ്ചായത്തുകൾക്ക്‌ 239 കോടി രൂപ വീതവും. മുൻസിപ്പാലിറ്റികൾക്ക്‌ 188 കോടിയും, കോർപറേഷനുകൾക്ക്‌ 214 കോടിയുമാണ്‌ ഇപ്പോൾ അനുവദിച്ചത്‌.

    TAGS:1851 croresocal bodies
