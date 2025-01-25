Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    25 Jan 2025 9:39 PM IST
    25 Jan 2025 9:40 PM IST

    മുലപ്പാൽ തൊണ്ടയിൽ കുടുങ്ങി 18 ദിവസം പ്രായമായ കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു

    പറവൂർ: മുലപ്പാൽ തൊണ്ടയിൽ കുടുങ്ങി 18 ദിവസമായ ആൺകുട്ടി മരിച്ചു. നഗരസഭ 21ാം വാർഡിൽ സ്റ്റേഡിയം റോഡിൽ എടക്കൂടത്തിൽ ജിത്തു-ഗ്രീഷ്മ ദമ്പതികളുടെ ഏകമകനാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    വിവാഹം കഴിഞ്ഞ് ഏറെ വർഷങ്ങൾക്കുശേഷമുണ്ടായ കുട്ടിയാണ്​. ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10.30നാണ് സംഭവം. പാൽ കൊടുത്തശേഷം കുട്ടിയെ കട്ടിലിൽ കിടത്തിയിരുന്നു.

    കുട്ടിക്ക് നേരിയ പനിയും ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു. കുറച്ചുനേരം കഴിഞ്ഞ് നോക്കുമ്പോൾ അനക്കം കാണാത്തതിനാൽ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോയെങ്കിലും എത്തുംമുമ്പ്​ മരിച്ചു.

