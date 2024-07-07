Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
7 July 2024
7 July 2024
പന്തയം ജയിക്കാൻ ഗുഡ്സ് ട്രെയിനിന്റെ മുകളില് കയറിയ 17കാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യംtext_fields
News Summary - 17-year-old dies of burns after climbing on top of goods train to win bet
കൊച്ചി: ഗുഡ്സ് ട്രെയിനിന്റെ മുകളില് കയറി ഗുരുതരമായി പൊള്ളലേറ്റ 17കാരൻ മരിച്ചു. പോണേക്കര സ്വദേശിയായ ആന്റണി ജോസാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
സുഹൃത്തുക്കളുമായി പന്തയം വെച്ച ശേഷം ഇടപ്പള്ളി റെയില്വേ സ്റ്റേഷന് സമീപം നിർത്തിയിട്ടിരുന്ന ഗുഡ്സ് ട്രെയിനിന് മുകളിൽ കയറുകയായിരുന്നു. വലിയ അളവില് പ്രവഹിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരുന്ന വൈദ്യുതിലൈനില് നിന്ന് പൊള്ളലേല്ക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
കൊച്ചിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നെങ്കിലും 90 ശതമാനത്തോളം പൊള്ളലേറ്റ ആന്റണിയെ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം അഞ്ചുമണിയോടെയാണ് സംഭവം. സംഭവത്തിൽ ആർ.പി.എഫ് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു.
