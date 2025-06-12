Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 12 Jun 2025 9:11 AM IST
    date_range 12 Jun 2025 9:11 AM IST

    ഇടുക്കി കാഞ്ചിയാറിൽ 16കാരി മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    തൊടുപുഴ: ഇടുക്കി കാഞ്ചിയാറിൽ 16കാരിയെ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. കക്കാട്ടുകട സ്വദേശി ഉദയന്റെ മകൾ ശ്രീപാർവതി ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. വീടിനു പുറകിലെ മുറിയിലാണ് മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. മരണകാരണം കണ്ടെത്താൻ പൊലീസ് അന്വേഷണം തുടങ്ങി.

    (ശ്രദ്ധിക്കുക: ആത്മഹത്യ ഒന്നിനും പരിഹാരമല്ല. അത്തരം സാഹചര്യങ്ങളിൽ മാനസികാരോഗ്യ വിദഗ്ധരുടെ സഹായം തേടുക, അതിജീവിക്കാന്‍ ശ്രമിക്കുക. സഹായത്തിന് വിളിക്കൂ -1056)

