Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightപാചകത്തൊഴിലാളി വേതനം:...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2024 5:14 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2024 5:14 PM GMT

    പാചകത്തൊഴിലാളി വേതനം: 16.31 കോടി അനുവദിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പാചകത്തൊഴിലാളി വേതനം: 16.31 കോടി അനുവദിച്ചു
    cancel

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ ഉ​ച്ച ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ പാ​ച​ക തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്‌ വേ​ത​ന വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നാ​യി 16.31 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ ധ​ന​വ​കു​പ്പ്​ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ചു. 13,560 തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി​യി​ലെ വേ​ത​നം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ണ്‌ തു​ക അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച​ത്.

    സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ ഉ​ച്ച​ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ പാ​ച​ക തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്‌ 20 പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി ദി​വ​സ​മു​ള്ള ഒ​രു മാ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ 13,500 രൂ​പ വ​രെ​യാ​ണ്​ വേ​ത​നം. ഇ​തി​ൽ കേ​ന്ദ്ര വി​ഹി​തം 600 രൂ​പ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ്‌. ബാ​ക്കി 12,900 രൂ​പ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റാ​ണ്​ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:School cooks
    News Summary - 16.31 crore sanctioned Wages of school cooks
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X