Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 6:28 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 6:28 PM GMT

    സംസ്ഥാനം 1500 കോടി കടമെടുക്കുന്നു

    secretariate
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: സം​സ്ഥാ​നം 1500 കോ​ടി ക​ട​മെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു. വി​ക​സ​ന​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ധ​ന​ശേ​ഖ​ര​ണാ​ർ​ഥ​മാ​ണ്‌ ഈ ​ക​ട​മെ​ടു​പ്പെ​ന്നാ​ണ്‌ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക അ​റി​യി​പ്പ്. ക്ഷേ​മ​പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ത​ര​ണം വ​രു​ന്ന ആ​ഴ്‌​ച​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്‌.

    ഇ​തി​നു​വേ​ണ്ടി അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള പ​ണം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ണ്‌ ക​ട​മെ​ടു​പ്പ്‌. അ​തി​നാ​യി 1500 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ ക​ട​പ്പ​ത്രം പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ചു.

    ഇ​തി​ന്‍റെ ലേ​ലം ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 29ന് ​റി​സ​ർ​വ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ന്റെ മും​ബൈ ഫോ​ർ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ഇ-​കു​ബേ​ർ സം​വി​ധാ​നം വ​ഴി ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:kerala stateborrowed
    News Summary - 1500 crores borrowed by the kerala state
