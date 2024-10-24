Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
24 Oct 2024 6:28 PM GMT
24 Oct 2024 6:28 PM GMT
സംസ്ഥാനം 1500 കോടി കടമെടുക്കുന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - 1500 crores borrowed by the kerala state
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനം 1500 കോടി കടമെടുക്കുന്നു. വികസനപ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുടെ ധനശേഖരണാർഥമാണ് ഈ കടമെടുപ്പെന്നാണ് ഔദ്യോഗിക അറിയിപ്പ്. ക്ഷേമപെൻഷൻ വിതരണം വരുന്ന ആഴ്ചകളിൽ നടപ്പാക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ട്.
ഇതിനുവേണ്ടി അടക്കമുള്ള പണം കണ്ടെത്തുന്നതിനാണ് കടമെടുപ്പ്. അതിനായി 1500 കോടി രൂപയുടെ കടപ്പത്രം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു.
ഇതിന്റെ ലേലം ഒക്ടോബർ 29ന് റിസർവ് ബാങ്കിന്റെ മുംബൈ ഫോർട്ട് ഓഫിസിൽ ഇ-കുബേർ സംവിധാനം വഴി നടക്കും.
