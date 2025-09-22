Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Sept 2025 10:31 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Sept 2025 11:47 PM IST

    തിരൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ 15കാരനെ കാണാനില്ലെന്ന് പരാതി

    മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാദിൽ

    Listen to this Article

    തിരൂർ: ചമ്രവട്ടം സ്വദേശിയായ 15കാരനെ കാണാനില്ലെന്ന് പരാതി. ചമ്രവട്ടം പുതുപ്പള്ളിയിലെ നീറ്റിയാട്ടിൽ സക്കീറിന്റെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാദിലിനെയാണ് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരത്തോടെ കാണാതായത്.

    ബന്ധുക്കൾ തിരൂർ പൊലീസിൽ പരാതി നൽകിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. കുട്ടിയെ കാണുന്നവർ പൊലീസിലോ താഴെ കാണുന്ന നമ്പറിലോ അറിയിക്കണമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു. ഫോൺ: 9544773169, 9656030780.


    TAGS:Missing CaseTirurKeralaMalappuram
