തിരൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ 15കാരനെ കാണാനില്ലെന്ന് പരാതി

Posted Ondate_range 22 Sept 2025 10:31 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Sept 2025 11:47 PM IST
തിരൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ 15കാരനെ കാണാനില്ലെന്ന് പരാതിtext_fields
News Summary - 15-year-old missing complaint
തിരൂർ: ചമ്രവട്ടം സ്വദേശിയായ 15കാരനെ കാണാനില്ലെന്ന് പരാതി. ചമ്രവട്ടം പുതുപ്പള്ളിയിലെ നീറ്റിയാട്ടിൽ സക്കീറിന്റെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാദിലിനെയാണ് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരത്തോടെ കാണാതായത്.
ബന്ധുക്കൾ തിരൂർ പൊലീസിൽ പരാതി നൽകിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. കുട്ടിയെ കാണുന്നവർ പൊലീസിലോ താഴെ കാണുന്ന നമ്പറിലോ അറിയിക്കണമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു. ഫോൺ: 9544773169, 9656030780.
