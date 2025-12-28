Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 28 Dec 2025 1:09 PM IST
    date_range 28 Dec 2025 1:09 PM IST

    ഇറക്കത്തിൽ നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട സൈക്കിൾ ഗേറ്റിലിടിച്ച് 14കാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    ഇറക്കത്തിൽ നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട സൈക്കിൾ ഗേറ്റിലിടിച്ച് 14കാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം
     ഭവന്ത്

    പത്തനംതിട്ട: ഇറക്കത്തിൽ സൈക്കിൾ നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട് വീടിന്‍റെ ഗേറ്റിലിടിച്ച് ഏഴാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു. വാസുദവ വിലാസത്തിൽ ബിജോയുടെ മകൻ ഭവന്ത്(14) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. രാവിലെ 11.15നായിരുന്നു അപകടം.

    കുത്തനെയുള്ള ഇറക്കത്തിൽ നിയന്ത്രണം നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട സൈക്കിൾ ഗേറ്റ് തകർത്ത് മറിയുകയും കുട്ടി തെറിച്ച് ഭിത്തിയിലിടിക്കുകയുമായിരുന്നു. ഭവന്ത് ഓമല്ലൂർ ആര്യഭാരതി സ്കൂളിലെ ഒമ്പതാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ്.

