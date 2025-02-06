Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Feb 2025 3:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Feb 2025 3:55 PM IST

    കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക് 103 കോടി രൂപകൂടി അനുവദിച്ചു

    KSRTC
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക് സർക്കാർ സഹായമായി 103.10 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചതായി ധനകാര്യ മന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ ബാലഗോപാൽ അറിയിച്ചു. പെൻഷൻ വിതരണത്തിനായി 73.10 കോടി രൂപയും മറ്റു ആവശ്യങ്ങൾക്കുള്ള സഹായമായി 30 കോടി രൂപയുമാണ് അനുവദിച്ചത്. കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സിക്ക് ഈ സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷത്തെ ബജറ്റിൽ 900 കോടി രൂപയാണ് വകയിരുത്തിയിരുന്നത്. എന്നാൽ, ഇതിനകം 1479.42 കോടി രൂപ നൽകി. ബജറ്റ് വകയിരുത്തലിനെക്കാൾ 579.42 കോടി രൂപയാണ് അധികമായി അനുവദിച്ചത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:KSRTCKerala News
    News Summary - 103 crores have been allocated to KSRTC
