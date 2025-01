‘മുറിവേറ്റ കടുവക്ക് എന്തു ചെയ്യാനാകുമെന്ന് നിങ്ങൾ കാണും’; അമിത് ഷാ മറാഠികളെ വിലകുറച്ചു കാണരുതെന്ന് ഉദ്ധവ് താക്കറെ

Mumbai: On the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena Founder and his father Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray says, "Amit Shah said that these elections will show Uddhav Thackeray his place. Okay, Amit Shah ji! You will see what an injured tiger can do and what… pic.twitter.com/YLzQiw1j5G