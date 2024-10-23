Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 6:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 6:36 AM GMT

    മാട്ടുപ്പെട്ടിയിൽ കടകൾ തകർത്ത് പടയപ്പ

    മൂന്നാർ: മൂന്നാർ മാട്ടുപ്പെട്ടിയിൽ കാട്ടാന പടയപ്പ രണ്ട് വഴിയോര കടകൾ തകർത്തു. എക്കോ പോയിന്‍റിലെ കടകളാണ് കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം രാത്രി പടയപ്പ തകർത്തത്.

    കടകൾ തകർക്ക് കൈതച്ചക്കയും കരിക്കും കഴിച്ചാണ് പടയപ്പ മടങ്ങിയത്. ആന ഏതാനും ദിവസമായി ജനവാസ മേഖലയിലാണുള്ളത്.

    ഏതാനും ദിവസം മുമ്പ് മൂന്നാർ സൈലന്‍റ് വാലി എസ്റ്റേറ്റിലെത്തിയ ആന വ്യാപകമായി കൃഷി നശിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നു. ലയങ്ങൾക്ക് സമീപത്തേക്ക് എത്തിയ ആനയെ നാട്ടുകാർ തുരത്തി ഓടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

