ബിൽക്കീസ് ബാനു കേസ്: 'നല്ല നടപ്പിന്' വിട്ടയച്ചത് പരോളിലിരിക്കെ ലൈംഗികാതിക്രമത്തിന് അറസ്റ്റിലായ പ്രതിയെ

#BREAKING One of the convicts in #BilkisBano case Mitesh Chimanlal Bhatt is accused of committing an offence of outraging a woman's modesty (Sec 354IPC) while out on parole during June 2020 & the said trial is pending, as per annexure in Gujarat Govt affidavit in #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/wGTXuXGePX