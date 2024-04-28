ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ ഉധംപൂരിൽ ഭീകരരുമായി ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
28 April 2024
28 April 2024
ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ ഉധംപൂരിൽ ഭീകരരുമായി ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽtext_fields
News Summary - Village defence guard injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Udhampur
ഉധംപൂർ: ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിൽ ഭീകരരുമായുള്ള ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ വില്ലേജ് ഡിഫൻസ് ഗാർഡിന് പരിക്ക്. കശ്മീരിലെ ഉധംപൂരിലാണ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ നടന്നതെന്ന് ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
രാവിലെ 7.45ന് ബസന്ത്ഗഡിലെ പനാരാ ഗ്രാമത്തിലാണ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ നടന്നത്. വെടിവെപ്പിനിടെയാണ് ഗാർഡിന് പരിക്കേറ്റത്.
ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിനെ തുടർന്ന് ഉധംപൂർ ജില്ലയിലെ ബസന്ത്ഗഡ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ പരിധിയിൽ പൊലീസ് സുരക്ഷ ശക്തമാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. പ്രദേശം വളഞ്ഞ സുരക്ഷാസേന ഭീകരർക്കായി വ്യാപക തിരച്ചിൽ നടത്തുകയാണ്.
