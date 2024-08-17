Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightവിജയ്‌യുടെ പാർട്ടി...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Aug 2024 4:58 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Aug 2024 4:58 PM GMT

    വിജയ്‌യുടെ പാർട്ടി പതാക 22ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വിജയ്‌യുടെ പാർട്ടി പതാക 22ന്
    cancel

    ചെ​ന്നൈ: ന​ട​ൻ വിജയ്‌യുടെ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ പ​താ​ക ഈ​മാ​സം 22ന് ​ചെ​ന്നൈ പ​ന​യൂ​രി​ലെ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ച് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ അ​നാ​ച്ഛാ​ദ​നം ചെ​യ്യും. ആ​രാ​ധ​ക കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ‘വി​ജ​യ് മ​ക്ക​ൾ ഇ​യ​ക്ക’​ത്തെ ‘ത​മി​ഴ​ക വെ​ട്രി ക​ഴ​കം’ (ടി.​വി.​കെ) എ​ന്ന രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ക​ക്ഷി​യാ​ക്കി മാ​റ്റു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 2026ലെ ​ത​മി​ഴ്‌​നാ​ട് നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മാ​ക്കി ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി​യി​ലാ​ണ് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി പേ​ര് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:VijayTVKTamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam
    News Summary - Vijay to unveil TVK’s flag on Aug 22
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick