Vice-President of India & Chairman, RS, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisting National Flag at the top of Gaj Dwar of New Parliament Building.@loksabhaspeaker Shri @ombirlakota, Union Ministers, Leaders of Political Parties in RS & LS & other Dignitaries graced the occasion. @VPIndia pic.twitter.com/R9IekqWPgx