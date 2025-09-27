Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 12:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 12:01 AM IST

    വത്തിക്കാൻ സിറ്റി മാതൃകയിൽ ദുർഗപൂജ പന്തൽ; വിമർശിച്ച് വി.എച്ച്.പി

    വത്തിക്കാൻ സിറ്റി മാതൃകയിൽ ദുർഗപൂജ പന്തൽ; വിമർശിച്ച് വി.എച്ച്.പി
    റാ​ഞ്ചി: ഝാ​ർ​ഖ​ണ്ഡി​ലെ റാ​ഞ്ചി​യി​ൽ വ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ൻ സി​റ്റി മാ​തൃ​ക​യി​ൽ ദു​ർ​ഗ പൂ​ജ​യു​ടെ പ​ന്ത​ൽ നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച​ത് ഹി​ന്ദു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ത​വി​കാ​രം വ്ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി വി​ശ്വ ഹി​ന്ദു പ​രി​ഷ​ത് (വി.​എ​ച്ച്.​പി) ദേ​ശീ​യ വ​ക്താ​വ് വി​നോ​ദ് ബ​ൻ​സാ​ൽ ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ചു.

    സം​ഭ​വം മ​ത​പ​രി​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം എ​ക്സി​ൽ കു​റി​ച്ചു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ നി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:VHPVatican City
    News Summary - VHP criticizes Durga Puja pandal modeled after Vatican City
