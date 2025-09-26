Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 11:56 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 11:56 PM IST

    യു.എസ് ഈ വർഷം നാടുകടത്തിയത് 2417 ഇന്ത്യക്കാരെ

    യു.എസ് ഈ വർഷം നാടുകടത്തിയത് 2417 ഇന്ത്യക്കാരെ
    ന്യ​ൂഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം ജ​നു​വ​രി മു​ത​ൽ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ വ​രെ യു.​എ​സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്തി​യത് 2417 ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​രെ. അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത കു​ടി​യേ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടിയാണ് ഇവരെ നാടുകടത്തിയത്. വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ വ​ക്താ​വ് ര​ൺ​ധീ​ർ ജ​യ്സ്വാ​ൾ ആണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്.

    അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത കു​ടി​യേ​റ്റം ഇ​ന്ത്യ സ​മ്മ​തി​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ല. കാ​ര​ണം നി​യ​മ​പ​ര​മാ​യ കു​ടി​യേ​റ്റ​ത്തെ അ​ത് പ്ര​തി​കൂ​ല​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ക്കും -ജ​യ്സ്വാ​ൾ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:deported
