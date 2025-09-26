യു.എസ് ഈ വർഷം നാടുകടത്തിയത് 2417 ഇന്ത്യക്കാരെ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 Sept 2025 11:56 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Sept 2025 11:56 PM IST
യു.എസ് ഈ വർഷം നാടുകടത്തിയത് 2417 ഇന്ത്യക്കാരെtext_fields
News Summary - US deported 2417 Indians this year
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഈ വർഷം ജനുവരി മുതൽ സെപ്റ്റംബർ വരെ യു.എസ് ഇന്ത്യയിലേക്ക് നാടുകടത്തിയത് 2417 ഇന്ത്യക്കാരെ. അനധികൃത കുടിയേറ്റത്തിന് പിടികൂടിയാണ് ഇവരെ നാടുകടത്തിയത്. വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയ വക്താവ് രൺധീർ ജയ്സ്വാൾ ആണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്.
അനധികൃത കുടിയേറ്റം ഇന്ത്യ സമ്മതിക്കുന്നില്ല. കാരണം നിയമപരമായ കുടിയേറ്റത്തെ അത് പ്രതികൂലമായി ബാധിക്കും -ജയ്സ്വാൾ പറഞ്ഞു.
