യു.പി ബറേലിയിൽ ഗുണ്ടാസംഘങ്ങൾ തമ്മിൽ നടുറോഡിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടി; വെടിവെപ്പ്, കാർ ചേസിങ് -VIDEO

This isn't Mirzapur Season 3 shooting. But actual crime scene from Bareilly, UP. Two groups of Aditya Upadhyay & Rajeev Rana open fire at each other. JCB set on fire. Aditya Upadhyay, his son Aviral Upadhyay are arrested, others are yet to be arrested. pic.twitter.com/U6DI3bf8J5