Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightമേഘാലയയിൽ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 26 April 2024 2:42 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 April 2024 2:42 PM GMT

    മേഘാലയയിൽ ഉപമുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ വസതിക്ക് നേരെ പെട്രോൾ ബോംബാക്രമണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Sniawbhalang Dhar
    cancel

    ഷിലോങ്: മേഘാലയ ഉപമുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സ്നിയാവ്‌ഭലാംഗ് ധറിൻ്റെ വസതിക്ക് നേരെ അജ്ഞാത സംഘത്തിന്റെ പെട്രോൾ ബോംബാക്രമണം. ഏപ്രിൽ 26നായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.

    ഈസ്റ്റ് ഖാസി ഹിൽസ് ജില്ലയിലെ നോങ്മിൻസോങ്ങിലാണ് അദ്ദേഹത്തിൻ്റെ വസതി.

    ബാൽക്കണിയിലായിരുന്നു പെട്രോൾ‍ ബോംബ് പതിച്ചത്. സംഭവത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല. അക്രമണത്തിൽ പൊലീസ് എഫ്.ഐ.ആർ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും അന്വേഷണം പുരോ​ഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്നും പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Meghalayapetrol bombSniawbhalang Dhar
    News Summary - Unknown miscreants lob petrol bomb at Meghalaya deputy CM’s house
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X