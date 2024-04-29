Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 29 April 2024 4:30 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 April 2024 4:30 PM GMT

    ഏക സിവിൽകോഡ് കൊണ്ട് ഹിന്ദുക്കൾക്ക് യാതൊരു ഗുണവുമില്ല -മമത

    Mamata Banerjee
    ജാം​ഗി​പു​ർ: ഏ​ക സി​വി​ൽ കോ​ഡ് ബി.​ജെ.​പി രാ​ഷ്​​ട്രീ​യ ആ​യു​ധ​മാ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും ഇ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ഹി​ന്ദു​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് യാ​തൊ​രു നേ​ട്ട​വു​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും മ​മ​ത ബാനർജി. മു​ർ​ഷി​ദാ​ബാ​ദി​ൽ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് റാ​ലി​യി​ൽ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​വ​ർ. ആ​ദ്യ​ഘ​ട്ട വോ​ട്ടെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ത​ന്നെ ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യെ ഭ​യം ബാ​ധി​ച്ചു. ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴ​വ​ർ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ വി​ഭ​ജി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ത​ന്ത്രം പ​യ​റ്റു​ക​യാ​​െണന്നും അവർ വിമർ​ശിച്ചു.

    TAGS:HindusUniform Civil CodeMamata Banarjee
