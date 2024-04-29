ഏക സിവിൽകോഡ് കൊണ്ട് ഹിന്ദുക്കൾക്ക് യാതൊരു ഗുണവുമില്ല -മമത

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 April 2024 4:30 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 29 April 2024 4:30 PM GMT
ജാംഗിപുർ: ഏക സിവിൽ കോഡ് ബി.ജെ.പി രാഷ്ട്രീയ ആയുധമാക്കുകയാണെന്നും ഇതുകൊണ്ട് ഹിന്ദുക്കൾക്ക് യാതൊരു നേട്ടവുമില്ലെന്നും മമത ബാനർജി. മുർഷിദാബാദിൽ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് റാലിയിൽ സംസാരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു അവർ. ആദ്യഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പിൽ തന്നെ ബി.ജെ.പിയെ ഭയം ബാധിച്ചു. ഇപ്പോഴവർ ജനങ്ങളെ വിഭജിച്ചുള്ള തന്ത്രം പയറ്റുകയാെണന്നും അവർ വിമർശിച്ചു.
