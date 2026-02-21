Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Feb 2026 8:44 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Feb 2026 8:44 PM IST

    'വിവരാവകാശ നിയമ പ്രകാരം ഭാര്യക്ക് ഭർത്താവിന്‍റെ ശമ്പള വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിയാൻ അവകാശമില്ല'; രാജസ്ഥാൻ ഹൈകോടതി

    വിവരാവകാശ നിയമ പ്രകാരം ഭാര്യക്ക് ഭർത്താവിന്‍റെ ശമ്പള വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിയാൻ അവകാശമില്ല; രാജസ്ഥാൻ ഹൈകോടതി
    ജയ്പൂർ: ഭാര്യക്ക് ഭർത്താവിന്‍റെ ശമ്പള വിവരങ്ങൾ വിവരാവകാശ രേഖപ്രകാരം അറിയാൻ കഴിയില്ലെന്ന് രാജസ്ഥാൻ ഹൈകോടതി. ശമ്പള വിവരങ്ങൾ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് യുവതി വിവരാവകാശ നിയമ പ്രകാരം സമർപ്പിച്ച റിപ്പോർട്ട് അധികൃതർ തള്ളിയിരുന്നു. ഇതിനെതിരെ കോടതിയിൽ സമർപ്പിച്ച ഹരജിയിലാണ് കോടതി വിധി.

    യുവതിയുടെ അപേക്ഷ തള്ളിയ നടപടി നിയമ വിരുദ്ധമല്ലെന്ന് കോടതി വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ബിൽവാരയിലെ പൊലീസ് ഡിപ്പാർട്മെന്‍റിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന ഭർത്താവിന്‍റെ ശമ്പള സ്ലിപ്പുകളുടെ പകർപ്പിന് വേണ്ടിയാണ് യുവതി അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിച്ചത്.

    TAGS:rajasthan high courtRight to Information actIndia NewsLatest News
