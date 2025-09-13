Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Sept 2025 6:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Sept 2025 6:00 AM IST

    ഛത്തിസ്ഗഢിൽ രണ്ട് നക്സലുകൾ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു

    ബി​ജാ​പൂ​ർ: ഛത്തി​സ്ഗ​ഢി​ലെ ബി​ജാ​പൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന​യു​മാ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് ന​ക്സ​ലു​ക​ൾ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. തെ​ല​ങ്കാ​ന അ​തി​ർ​ത്തി​യോ​ട് ചേ​ർ​ന്ന വ​ന​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

    പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തു​നി​ന്നും ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്ത​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഗ​രി​യാ​ബ​ന്ദ് ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ പ​ത്ത് ന​ക്സ​ലു​ക​ൾ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു. 243 ന​ക്സ​ലു​ക​ളാ​ണ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം ഇ​തു​വ​രെ വി​വി​ധ ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലു​ക​ളി​ൽ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    TAGS:Chhattisgarhnaxals killedIndia News
    News Summary - Two Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh
