ഛത്തിസ്ഗഢിൽ രണ്ട് നക്സലുകൾ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു

Posted Ondate_range 13 Sept 2025 6:00 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Sept 2025 6:00 AM IST
News Summary - Two Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh
ബിജാപൂർ: ഛത്തിസ്ഗഢിലെ ബിജാപൂർ ജില്ലയിൽ സുരക്ഷാസേനയുമായുണ്ടായ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ രണ്ട് നക്സലുകൾ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. തെലങ്കാന അതിർത്തിയോട് ചേർന്ന വനപ്രദേശത്ത് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെയാണ് സംഭവം.
പ്രദേശത്തുനിന്നും ആയുധങ്ങൾ കണ്ടെടുത്തതായി പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഗരിയാബന്ദ് ജില്ലയിലുണ്ടായ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ പത്ത് നക്സലുകൾ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു. 243 നക്സലുകളാണ് സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഈ വർഷം ഇതുവരെ വിവിധ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലുകളിൽ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്.
