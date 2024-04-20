Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 20 April 2024 6:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 April 2024 6:50 AM GMT

    പഞ്ചാബിലെ സംഗ്രൂർ ജയിലിൽ തടവുകാർ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടി; രണ്ട് മരണം

    prisoners killed
    പാട്യാല: പഞ്ചാബിലെ സംഗ്രൂർ ജയിലിൽ തടവുകാർ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടി. സംഘർഷത്തിൽ രണ്ട് തടവുകാർ കൊല്ലപ്പെടുകയും രണ്ടു പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേൽക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാത്രിയാണ് തടവുകാർ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടിയത്.

    പരിക്കേറ്റവരുടെ ആരോഗ്യനില ഗുരുതരമാണെന്ന് ജയിൽ അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഇരുവരെയും വിദഗ്ധ ചികിത്സക്കായി പാട്യാലയിലെ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയതായി ഡോ. കരൺദീപ് കാഹെൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    TAGS:prisonersclashSangrur jail
    News Summary - Two inmates were killed in a clash that broke out among prisoners in Punjab's Sangrur jail
